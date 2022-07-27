Gwyneth Paltrow says she had to work "twice as hard" because she has famous parents.

The 49-year-old actress - who is the daughter of late film director Bruce Paltrow and his actress wife Blythe Danner, 79, - admitted that while she "unfairly" found her way into showbusiness because as the daughter of celebrities, it was difficult to prove herself because of the stigma surrounding nepotism.

She said: "As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way. However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case maybe be .'"

However, the 'Shallow Hall' actress - who herself is mother to Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin - went on to explain that being the child of someone in the industry should not "limit" someone because nobody should have a "negative impact" on anyone else.

Speaking to Hailey Bieber on the 'Who’s in my Bathroom?' YouTube series, she added: "But it shouldn't limit you, because what I definitely believe is that nobody in the world - especially anybody that doesn't know you - should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make."