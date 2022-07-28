JoJo Siwa had a '"rough experience " with Candace Cameron Bure.

The 19-year-old dancer went viral when she labelled the 46-year-old 'Full House' star the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met on TikTok but has now explained that she was a lot younger at the time and didn't realise that it "wasn't a good time" for Cameron.

She told PageSix: "You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her."

The former Nickelodeon star went on to explain that just because she had a "bad experience", she has now realised that Candace is not "an awful human."

She added: "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Meanwhile, Cadnace explained that a "lesson" has beenin learned that when a TikTok goes viral, it can "do damage."

In her own video on Instagram, Candace said: “I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage.

“Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”