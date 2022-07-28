Britney Spears won't have to sit down for a deposition amid her ongoing legal battle with her dad Jamie Spears, a judge has ruled.

Judge Brenda Penny decided on Wednesday (27.07.22) in a Los Angeles court that the 'Toxic' hitmaker won't have to face questions from her father's lawyers because it is "unlikely to provide any discoverable information".

The judge said: "There exist alternative and less burdensome means to seek information."

Britney and Jamie continue to battle over the fallout from her conservatorship, which gave him control over the 40-year-old singer's financial, healthcare and professional decisions for 13 years, but was finally lifted in November 2021.

Following the ruling on Wednesday, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told PEOPLE in a statement: "We are very pleased, but not surprised, that Judge Penny reconfirmed her thoughtful and legally correct ruling, once again rejecting Mr. Spears's shameful and desperate effort to take his own daughter's deposition.

"Any decent man, especially father, would accept his losses and simply move on."

Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten said: "Mr. Spears did right by his daughter. The conservatorship was for her benefit ... the truth will come out."

Earlier this month, the judge ruled Jamie must sit down for a deposition in Los Angeles before August 12 as part of an investigation into his role as her conservator.

Last month, Jamie's attorney Weingarten called for Britney to be deposed over "incendiary allegations of various factual matters".

Her lawyers argued: "Britney’s counsel has no legitimate legal basis to object to Britney’s deposition...

"[She] continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters.

"Britney’s own publicly-posted Instagram posts aimed at Jamie and soon to be publicly-published book directly contradict Britney’s counsel’s claim that Britney has no admissible evidence and that her testimony is not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."

Rosengart had previously claimed an attempt to push Britney into a deposition was "retaliatory" and "abusing the legal process".