Jack Osbourne is a dad again.

The 36-year-old star - the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - took to Instagram to reveal he and his fiancée Aree Gearhart have welcomed their first child together into the world, daughter Maple Artemis Osbourne, and said mother and baby are "doing great".

He wrote: "I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!

Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs

Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. (sic)"

Aree admitted she has a "new level of love" following Maple's birth.

She wrote on her Instagram page: "my soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked."

Jack's mother Sharon admitted she and husband Ozzy are "over the moon" following Maple's birth.

She wrote on Instagram: "Maple Artemis Osbourne

Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji] @seecreature Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt (sic)"

In March, Jack - who has three daughters, Pearl, 10, Andy, seven, and Minnie, four, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly - took to Instagram to reveal he and Aree were expecting their first child together.

He wrote: "Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come! (sic)"

Aree revealed finding out she and Jack are to be parents together was the perfect 31st birthday present.

She wrote: "today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022. (sic)"

Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne was among the stars who congratulated the couple.

She commented on Aree's post: "You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s heart is pure and true. Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!! Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!! (sic)"