Megan Fox has had "snuggle time" with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green's newborn son.

The 49-year-old actor's ballroom dancer partner Sharna Burgess gave birth to the couple's first child together a month ago, and the new mom has revealed the 'Transformers' actress has already had plenty of cuddles with Zane.

Sharna told Us Weekly: “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time. Which was wonderful and really great to see.”

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional added that the tot is “super cute and such a chill baby. It’s amazing how chill he is. He doesn’t cry. We’ve not had tears yet. He’s, like, a social butterfly.”

Zane is so chilled he will relax in "anyone's arms".

Sharna added: "He’s like, ‘Oh, you are gonna hold me now? Cool. No worries.’ And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes.

“It’s been really cool.”

While Zane is Sharna's first child, Brian also has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

Meanwhile, Sharna recently opened up about having to undergo the ordeal of a C-Section.

Although she "didn't have a birth plan" initially, it came as a shock that she had to be cut open for a Caesarean section.

Alongside a mirror selfie where she could be seen bearing the scar, she wrote on Instagram: "I didn't expect a C-section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go-with-the-flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough. In the moment it was scary, s*** even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority. What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. (sic)"

Sharna admitted she was "afraid to look at her body" following the procedure - which involves making an incision in the abdomen to deliver a baby when a natural birth is not possible - and described postpartum recovery as "no joke."

She added: "In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought “wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s***. “ but of course it had… I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced. I’m am beyond grateful for companies like @fridamom and their insight into what we need because I had no idea. The spray bottle, the ice packs, the pads, the support belt, the scar patches and OMG their underwear! You don’t understand how important the right underwear is until you are postpartum.. trust me. I’ve been living in their briefs because they are so fricken comfy and better than any others out there. However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke! (sic)"