Lamar Odom has said ex-wife Khloe Kardashian could have "hollered" at him for another baby.

The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to reality star Khloe, 38, from 2009 until 2016.

They tied the knot after only one month of dating, but the 'Kardashians' star first filed for divorce in 2013, only to put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover.

Their divorce was eventually finalised in 2016.

And after it was recently revealed that the Good American co-founder is expecting another child with ex Tristan Thompson - with whom she already has four-year-old daughter True - despite the pair not being together, Tristan has reacted to the news.

In footage shared by The New York Post's Page Six column, Lamar laughed: “They’re going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that."

Khloe and Lamar are no longer in touch and he previously admitted the "biggest regret" of his life is destroying their relationship.

Lamar previously weighed in on Khloe's drama with Tristan when a DNA test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, with Lamar claiming he wants to "re-connect" with his former spouse.

Back in December, Lamar wrote: "I truly wish nothing but the best for [Khloe] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. she is a good person and deserves the world."

His message was in response to a post written by Tristan in which he reached out to the socialite.

He wrote: "Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"