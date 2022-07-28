Hilaria Baldwin claims enemies of her husband Alec Baldwin are on a mission to destroy his reputation.

The yoga teacher, 38, made the accusation in a long Instagram post on Wednesday (27.07.22) in which she also marvelled at the 64-year-old actor.

It comes less than a year after Alec accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his film ‘Rust’.

Hilaria said alongside a picture of her and Alec hugging in bed: “To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye opening experience.

“How many wonderful moments, meeting incredible people, doing amazing experiences, and building a family. I am forever grateful. Every day.”

The couple have been married since 2012 and have six children, with Hilaria currently expecting their seventh child.

She added in her post: “The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this ‘business’ can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others.

“Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose.

“This is not a new tactic... it's as old as history... yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, 'opinions', or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear.”

She added they both say “deep breath” amid hardship, saying: “People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices.. turn down the volume on the darkness and negativity.

“I am the one that sees you in your dark moments... the human moments – away from the movie stardom and public figure that people are so quick to elevate or execute.”

The couple share children Carmen, eight, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, Eduardo and Lucia, both one.

In May, the couple revealed publicly that they were having another baby girl.

Alec was rehearsing a scene for ‘Rust’ on October 21, 2021, when he pulled his gun from his costume.

It fired a live round and shot Halyna in the armpit, with no official decision on how bullet made its way into Alec’s firearm.

Even though he is still to be charged with a crime, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the TODAY show Alec is “not off the hook” over the killing.