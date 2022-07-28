Prince William is "deeply saddened" following the shooting of South African game ranger, Anton Mzimba.

The 40-year-old royal - who is second in line to the British throne - has called for justice after the 42-year-old conservationist and Head of Ranger Services at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in the Mpumalanga province was murdered outside his home on Tuesday night (26.07.22).

A tweet on the Kensington Royal page read: "I’m deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. W."

Timbavati hailed Anton a "rhino warrior" and said they are working alongside authorities as they investigate the murder.

It said: "The Timbavati, as well as our Greater Kruger landscape, has not only lost a great man, but we have lost a special family member, a rhino warrior, a wildlife guardian, a loved one, a comrade, a friend and a true legend. Let us honour his memory with a tribute to his life. We share our condolences to all those who have had the pleasure of walking alongside Anton. Those who have followed his journey, his footsteps, his passions.

"We thank Anton for giving of his life and love to the wildlife and people of the Timbavati. He will be profoundly missed but never forgotten. We ask that people remain cognizant of the family’s privacy during this time of loss and mourning. We also remind the public and media that, while the Timbavati is co-operating with the authorities in the investigations that are underway, the reserve needs to remain confidential about the details of these at this stage."

NGO Helping Rhinos confirmed Anton had been killed after facing death threats.

The organisation tweeted this week: "Head of Ranger at Timbavati, Anton Mzimba, was shot and killed outside of his home last night. This follows recent death threats and highlights the daily threat facing Rangers.

Our deepest condolences to Anton’s loved ones and co-workers at this difficult time."