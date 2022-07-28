Gwyneth Paltrow joked with Hailey Bieber about having sex with her dad in a bathroom.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner made a quip about sleeping with actor Stephen Baldwin during an appearance on Hailey’s ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ vlog on Wednesday (27.07.22).

Gwyneth co-starred with Stephen, 56, in Alan Rudolph’s 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic ‘Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle’.

She made the cheeky joke while reflecting with 25-year-old model Hailey – who is married to pop star Justin Bieber – on their time together at work.

Mum-of-two Gwyneth - who is married to TV producer Brad Falchuk - responded: “Well it was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. Yeah, it was awesome.”

Hailey responded: “I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story – ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’”

Gwyneth replied: “That would be bad. Or if I, like, f***** your dad in the bathroom?”

Horrified Hailey replied: “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But I’ve had that happen.”

Gwyneth - who has kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin - backtracked again, saying: “I didn’t! I didn’t!”, with Hailey adding: “Well that’s good to know, okay!”

Hailey is rarely pictured with ‘The Usual Suspects’ actor, who became a born-again Christian following the September 11 attacks and is a vocal supporter of his former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ boss Donald Trump.

The youngest of the four Baldwin brothers, he also has model daughter Alaia, 29, and had his 32-year marriage to Brazilian graphic designer Kennya Baldwin rocked in 2018 by his affair with Latin American masseuse Ruth Perez Anselmi.

Meanwhile, Hailey – the niece of Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin – has been helping husband Justin, 28, recover from facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, while also getting back to health after herself having a mini stroke in March.