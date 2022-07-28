Russia is to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024.

The country will cease their involvement with the project in order to funnel their time and resources on its own space mission.

Yuri Borisov, the man selected to helm Roscosmos earlier this month outlined President Vladimir Putin’s intention to see our their obligations before they depart.

He said: “The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made".

The United States revealed that word had not been given to them via their own agency, NASA.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary told reporters during a briefing: "The government has not formally notified the United States of their intentions to withdraw from the ISS.

"We're exploring options to mitigate the potential impacts on the ISS beyond 2024 if Russia does withdraw."

This tension between the two world powers comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine - which has seen more than 10,000 recorded deaths and created more than 9.1 refugees - which saw many countries issue sanctions against Russia.

Dmitry Rogozin, who was in post prior to Yuri Borisov, claimed that Russia would remove themselves from the ISS as he argued the sanctions were made to "to kill the Russian economy, plunge our people into despair and hunger, and bring our country to its knees,” and felt normal business could resume if they lifted what he called “illegal” measures.

Figures from within the Russian space industry have expressed their sadness at the decision.

Natan Eismont, the head scientist at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sky News: "The ISS was the most powerful instrument for international cooperation... to say goodbye to this unprecedented instrument, I think it's a pity."