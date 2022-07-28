Kate Walsh says the BioEffect EGF Serum has “magical powers”.

The former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star got the recommendation for the $169 face product from a trusted expert and completely loves it, labelling it “powerful”.

The 54-year-old actress told PEOPLE: "My longtime dermatologist in New York said this has magical powers, and it's true—it's the real deal. I apply it when I'm on a plane. It's really powerful."

Another trusted product Kate swears by is the Elizabeth Arden Face and Body Oil ($29) and claims to keep it “everywhere” in her home.

She said: "I discovered this a couple of years ago, and I really love it. I put it in the bath. I keep it in the shower. It's everywhere."

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star goes mascara free thanks to the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-Md ($68).

She said: "I have been using this every day for the last five years. People think I'm wearing mascara even when I'm not."

The former ‘Private Practice’ star also believes that the Biologique Recherche Lotion p50 1970 ($72) is “cult” with cause.

She said: "It's a cult classic for a reason. It's amazing. I use it every day."

For fragrance, Kate adores Boyfriend EdP, the scent she debuted in 2010 and its “juicy plum top note”.

She said: "I love the juicy plum top note, but when this dries down, it's like curling up with your favourite throw blanket.”

Kate also enthused about the health benefits of exercise and having a balanced diet.

She said: "I work out to keep my bones strong, hydrate my skin all over, and eat the right amount of healthy fats.”