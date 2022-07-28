Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ has been halted amid rumours he contracted COVID-19.

Netflix said on Wednesday (27.07.22) production on the show is “paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Hollywood Reporter said the ‘Superman’ actor’s show had been stopped “amid unconfirmed online rumours that star Henry Cavill tested positive for the virus."

Emmy-nominated ‘The Witcher’ was forced into shut down during the making of its second season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

No premiere date has been announced for the third season of the show, which also features Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni and Eamon Farren.

The popular series, which debuted on Netflix in 2019, has spawned spin-offs including the 2021 animated film ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’.

There is also a prequel series in the pipeline, ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’.

Henry, 39, plays Geralt of Rivia on the show.

The latest BA.5 variant of COVID has been classified as highly contagious, with reports it accounts for 82 per cent of active cases in America.

Variant BA.4 makes up 13 per cent of the cases.

President Joe Biden finished his coronavirus isolation this week after registering two negative tests.

He said in the White House Rose Garden the same day he was feeling “great” after “mild” symptoms.

The 79-year-old world leader claimed his fast recovery marked a “real statement on where we are in the fight against COVID”, adding virus-related deaths in the US were down 90 per cent since he assumed office.