Zayn Malik has dyed his hair pink for his latest dramatic transformation.

The former One Direction member, 29, shared a photo of himself with the new hairdo on Instagram without a caption.

He mainly uses the feed to showcase his ever-changing looks, from heavily-bearded to shaven-headed.

He’s also showed off bleached blue and blonde hair and a close-cropped look with John Lennon-style glasses.

Zayn posed in a white vest that showed off his extensive tattoos, with fans sharing their reactions to his latest look in the comments section of the post.

It comes after he has stayed out of the limelight in recent months.

His model ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 27, shared a photo of Zayn on her Instagram last month for Father’s Day.

She also showed an image of their 22-month-old daughter, Khai, playing with Zayn on the floor.

The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before finally splitting in 2021.

Zayn was accused of pushing Gigi's mother Yolanda, 58, against a dresser and striking her in the model's New York City apartment.

The singer denied the allegations, but pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment to receive probation to create what he called a “peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves."

Sources say the pair have a “loving and caring relationship despite being broken up”.

An insider recently told Us Weekly: “They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

The source went on to insist that even though “co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs”, the former couple are intent on making Khai “very much part” of Zayn’s life.