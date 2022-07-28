Gracie Abrams wears Chanel lipstick every day.

The ‘Friend’ hitmaker - and daughter of famed showrunner J.J Abrams and his wife Kate McGrath - loves the Boy lippie and takes it with her “everywhere” she goes.

The 22-year-old musician told Harper’s Bazaar: Growing up, I had very little involvement in the fashion world. I played rowdy sports and I only have brothers, but my mom had two lipsticks and they were both Chanel. One of them was a dark red, and the other one was a nude shade. I wear Boy now every day—that's the shade that I carry with me everywhere. It feels like a happy medium between the two.”

Gracie - who is performed at an event for the French fashion house in East Hampton - believes the brand represents “classic glamour”.

She said added: I just remember feeling like Chanel was classic glamour and timeless beauty, and growing up, that was only reaffirmed in everything that I learned about them. To be in close proximity to the brand is such an honor, and to sing for a night for the brand is a real dream come true.

The ‘Mess It Up’ singer called her fashion aesthetic as “kind of boyish”.

After being asked how she would describe it, Gracie said: “Kind of boyish. I really love being comfortable. I was shocked that I felt so myself in the clothes I wore the other night, because Chanel feels so untouchable, but they know people so well that it really became very human and I felt so myself. Less is more for me.”

She added: “I just love menswear so much. It's so sexy, and I feel confident in boxy pieces sometimes. I love the contrast between the outfit I wore to perform: a small top with a baggy pant. That's my favorite thing in the world.”