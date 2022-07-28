Groupon aim to reduce summer stress with a limited-edition jam

The online discount retailer have discovered travelling by car is one of the biggest sources of stress over the holiday period, with 19% of those surveyed finding getting stuck in traffic causes most family disputes, 28% actively trying to avoid long car journeys during this time and more than a quarter simply opting not to travel with their children.

In response to the study, Groupon have released a limited-edition Traffic Jam filled with three layers of natural ingredients designed to promote relaxation.

A red layer, to boost circulation and energy, features acai berries, rhubarb, beetroot and green tea, while the middle orange layer offers mood-boosting and anti-motion sickness properties with flavours of peach, orange, lemon, green tea, ginger, kombucha and cacao nibs, and the final green layer promotes relaxation with lime, kiwi, spinach and lemon-balm going into the sweet substance.

And for every jam produced, Groupon will be offsetting the average pollution caused by one driver during the summer holidays.

Jeremy Paterson, Vice President, Groupon International commented,: “We spend all of winter looking forward to the warmer months, and despite our optimism it’s not without its challenges. Whilst Groupon can’t help combat your hay fever or flight cancellations, we can help ease some of Brits’ other summer stresses.

“The research shows that the cost of the summer holidays weighs heavy on people’s minds and we recognise that now more than ever, household finances are being squeezed. Whether you’re looking for cost-effective ways to keep the kids entertained during the school break, or want to try something new in your local area, Groupon has a whole host of deals available that won’t break the bank.

“Groupon aims to be the antidote to your summer bugbears so you can enjoy your time with friends and family carefree.”

The jam is available for a limited time only via the Groupon website, find out more about how you can get your hands on it here: https://www.groupon.co.uk/deals/groupon-traffic-jam