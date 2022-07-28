Maggie Rogers has been wearing a lot of neutrals because she loves “the simple”.

The ‘I’ve Got A Friend’ singer - who was inspired to make her new record ‘Surrender’ by the “starkness of the pandemic” - doesn’t see a huge difference between her “creative choices” and herself as an individual and wanted to be “direct” with both.

The 28-year-old musician told Elle.com: “When I make visuals, I’m always starting with where I’m being naturally drawn. To me, this record so much is about the starkness of the pandemic and what came up in that quiet, which is a very loud record. I wanted things to feel really direct, which you get from that album cover. But I think I’ve always leaned toward the classic or the simple; making things that feel classic is always the goal. I think I’ll be trying to do that my entire life. I’m just picking things that I like. I wish I had more to say about that, but I think that’s maybe the most important thing then, that there’s not a big boundary between my creative choices and my personality, which is why it’s my name on the marquee.”

Maggie made her new LP - the follow-up to 2019's 'Heard It In A Past Life' which is out on Friday (29.07.22) - in at her parent’s house during the pandemic.

She said: “Yeah, exactly. I started this record at my parents’ garage, and I got to have a studio space for one of the first times in a long time. I got to have a real creative practice. I had that in high school, but in college I used school studios, which weren’t always open, and then I was on tour, so I was always cobbling it together. The idea of being stationary, as someone who is a touring musician, just makes my mouth water.”