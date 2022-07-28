'Assassin’s Creed is getting a range of makeup, events and world elements in August.

Ubisoft, the franchise’s developer, has teamed up with Krafton, a South Korean collective of independent video game studios to bring an array of merchandise to two battle royale events.

The first will be ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds x Assassin’s Creed’- which takes place between 17 August and 22 September - where players will get the opportunity to earn two different costumes and bag skins, a parachute skin, an emote, gun charm and two sets of spray items under their Dress for the Job collaboration.

At the same time, they will also be running Abstergo Industries Haven, which will allow players for a timeframe to find a number of themed items on the map, which Abstergo Industries have taken control over. A hidden Animus machine and a ‘Leap of Faith’ badge will be able to be discovered during this period.

The second merger is the ‘New State Mobile x Assassin’s Creed’ - which will be happening August 18 to 21 September - were players can get their hands on more than 30 different ‘Assassin’s Creed’-inspired costumes, weapon skins, and other things. These include Ezio’s outfit from ‘Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood’ and Shay’s look from ‘Assassin’s Creed Rogue’. An upgradeable SIG-MCX, two vehicle skins, a parachute skin and a wappen are also up for grabs through the ‘If It Looks Like A Assassin or a Templar’.

Simultaneously, they will be running ‘Rewards From the Brotherhood’, which will see players get a new reward each day. More can be picked up if people finishing story missions to discover what’s going on with the alleged appearances of Templars and Assassins in Erangel and Troi.