Neil Patrick Harris' 11-year-old daughter claimed she was "mildly disappointed" by horror classic 'The Shining', before spending four nights in her parents' bed.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor's daughter Harper - who is a twin to brother Gideon, whom Neil has with husband David Burtka - is unfazed by most horror movies and claimed she wouldn't be scared to watch Stanley Kubrick's iconic 1980 psychological horror film starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday night (27.07.22), Neil said: “What do you say to a girl who wants to watch horror movies?

“Do you say ‘Absolutely not’ because then she wants to watch them more?

“She just kept asking and persisting, and so we watched ‘The Shining’ last week.

“I don’t know if it was a good call.”

On her reaction, he shared: “I said, ‘So what did you think?’ And she said, ‘I’m mildly disappointed.'”

He then quipped: “She has slept in our bed for, like, the last four nights.”

Neil is preparing to play an iconic villain himself, The Toymaker in 'Doctor Who'.

The 49-year-old star is currently filming scenes set to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary, and he'll take on th e evil character - who last appeared on the show in 1966.

Last month, it was reported that "a shop with the name Mr Emporium has been spotted on location in Bristol, complete with a sign which claims the proprietor is the 'Toymaker of the Year'."

Showrunner Russell T. Davies, 59, previously said in a statement: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

And he called Harris' character "the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced".

US actor Neil will join the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, 29, who is taking the reins from Jodie Whittaker, 40, when she leaves her role as the two-hearted Tardis time-traveller at the end of this year.