Donnie Wahlberg's beloved pet pooch and "constant sidekick", Lumpy, has died.

The former New Kids On The Block star has revealed the heartbreaking news that his canine companion, French Bulldog Lumpy, sadly passed away, aged 12, back in May, but he couldn't bare to share the news at the time as the mutt was adored by so many.

He began a lengthy Instagram post mourning the loss of the dog: "So many of you asked me about my constant sidekick, Lumpy, during the Mix Tape Tour. His usual playful presence, by my side, was clearly missed by all. Night after night, I was asked. Night after night, I uncomfortably avoided the conversation. I did so in order to allow our time together at meet and greet (and at the concerts) to be a time of joy, happiness and love. Three things that we all needed so desperately after the last few years of sadness, heartache and struggle.

"So it is with great difficulty that I inform you all now, that on May 18th (on one of the rare days off during the tour) my beloved dog Lumpy, was laid to rest."

The dog's death comes just over a year after Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's mother Alma was laid to rest.

Donnie's 20-year-old son Elijah is devastated as he was the one who persuaded the 52-year-old 'Zookeeper' actor to get Lumpy.

He went on: "I know how much Lumpy meant to so many of you. He had become a special member of our Blockhead family. He was also a very special and beloved member of my family. His loss was a devastating blow to us all. Especially to me and my son Elijah."

The pooch led quite the life, joining Donnie on film sets and travelling with him wherever he went.

Donnie continued: "Since the day Elijah convinced me (12 years ago) that I needed a four legged Frenchie friend to keep me company during my time away from home, while shooting Blue Bloods, Lumpy has been by my side — on set, on tour, on planes, trains, boats and automobiles. Even on snowplows! He’s been a constant loving companion and a loyal friend to me and so many of you who got to know him."

He signed off the post - which includes a montage of videos of Lumpy over the years - with : "Thanks for the kindness that you all showed Lumpy through the years. He truly was — and will always be — the best!"