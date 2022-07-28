Dame Shirley Bassey is set to perform at a charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall to celebrate 60 years of James Bond.

The 85-year-old Welsh music legend holds the record for the most 007 theme tunes, having performed 1965's'Goldfinger', 1971's 'Diamonds Are Forever' and

1979's 'Moonraker'.

And on October 4, 'The Sound of 007' showcasing the iconic music of Bond will be headlined by the 'Hey Big Spender' hitmaker.

The show is curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and produced by EON Productions.

Also performing are Shirley Manson-fronted rock band Garbage, who performed 'The World Is Not Enough' for Pierce Brosnan's 1999 Bond flick.

Plus, special guests include 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker, Celeste.

The performers will be backed by Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Dodd as they put their spin on famous Bond themes.

The special event will commemorate the world premiere of the first Bond movie, 'Dr. No', which was held on October 5, 1962, and starred the late Sir Sean Connery as the iconic suave spy.

Further artists and designated charity will be announced in due course.

James Bond Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "Music has always played a vital role in the success of the 007 series. Over the sixty-year history, we have been blessed with the extraordinary talents of legendary composers and artists who have created the most powerful and moving musical contributions to our twenty five films. The Sound of 007 in Concert on October 4th will celebrate their tremendous achievements."

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall said: "We could not be more honoured to host this landmark anniversary of one of the world's greatest franchises. The Hall has forged an indelible association with 007 over many years and we are delighted to help them celebrate."

In November, the world-famous Hall will present a series of full in-concert screenings of recent Bond films with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the scores live to picture. The series features the in-concert premiere of 'Spectre', plus 'Skyfall' and 'Casino Royale'.

The most recent Bond film's theme, 'No Time To Die', was performed by Billie Eilish with added orchestration from the legendary Hans Zimmer and guitars by Johnny Marr.

Daniel Craig's 007 met his end in the latest film in the blockbuster franchise. His replacement is yet to be chosen.

Tickets for 'The Sound of 007 in Concert' will be available at 10am on Monday 1 August from www.royalalberthall.com / 020 7589 8212.