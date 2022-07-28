Aston Merrygold presented prizes to the winners of the inaugural 'Thomas and Friends International Friendship Day Awards'.

The JLS star was the host of toy giant Mattel's ceremony to mark International Friendship Day on Saturday (30.07.22).

The five young winners - Noah, four, Imogen, six, Grace, five, and Millie and Corey, both eight - were selected by a judging panel and each presented with their award by the 'Beat Again' hitmaker at London's Soho Hotel.

They were chosen for showing exceptional examples of kindness towards their friends, including supporting those with autism and other conditions.

Aston - who has sons Grayson, four, and Macaulay, two, with Sarah Louise Richards - said: "I feel very privileged to have been able to host the inaugural Thomas and Friends International Friendship Day Awards and to meet and give some of these very special children their trophies. Hearing their stories today has made it feel very special, because all these children have done amazing things of their own accord - they've literally gone above and beyond for other people, and it's all been their own doing."

Claudia Caron, UK Marketing Manager, Mattel UK, commented: "It is very special and such an honour for the Thomas and Friends brand to be able to recognise these outstanding acts of friendship by young children from all around the UK. The first ever Thomas Friends™ International Friendship Day Awards have truly shown how incredible and remarkable children are, with hundreds of entries all demonstrating real kindness, putting others first and children going above and beyond for their friends. We're really proud to share the stories of our five winners to celebrate such great acts of friendship."