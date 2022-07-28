Sega’s Hardlight is working on a new Sonic game, a new job listing has revealed.

The studio is looking for ‘Lead Artist - New Sonic Game’ to helm the project.

According to the advertisement on GamesIndustry.biz, “Sega Hardlight is looking for a Lead Artist who can drive both the art and the art team on a new, exciting, and ambitious narrative driven platform game. You could be an art/environment lead with a proven track record or a senior artist looking for a step up in the career.

“As a Lead Artist you will be at the forefront of one of our new titles. You will help drive both the artistic vision and the internal art team to produce high-quality art through effective communication, collaboration, detailed planning, and active mentorship.

“You will be hands on, creating highly compelling artwork that meets the visual and technical requirements of the game whilst serving as the benchmark for artistic excellence and work ethic.

“You will understand the limitations of a mobile game but still push the quality towards console levels. Being part of Sega, you enjoy and have experience in creating stylised art, exciting worlds and colourful characters.”

Hardlight - which is based in the United Kingdom - has already made six Sonic mobile games over the last 10 years, such as ‘Sonic Dash’, ‘Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom’, and ‘Sonic Forces: Speed Battle’.

Last month, Sega’s Sonic defended their new offering ‘Sonic Frontiers’ from mixed reviews.

Takashi Iizuka, the studio’s head said: “It’s not really that surprising,” arguing that fans didn’t get their version of “open zone” game the company was developing.

He added: “If people come to Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show, [they can] get that hands-on experience to play the game and understand what the game is because right now we’re just kind of watching videos of people reacting to what they believe the game to be.”