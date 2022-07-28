Rochelle and Marvin Humes have renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary.

The former Saturdays star and the JLS singer were joined by their children Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, 21 months, and 75 guests as they reaffirmed their commitment to each other on Wednesday (27.07.22).

Alongside a professional photograph of the pair's wedding and engagement rings for HELLO! magazine, the mother-of-three wrote on Instagram: “Opps we did it again... Ten down forever to go (sic)"

Marvin added on his own profile: “Yes we did it all again!!! Ten down forever to go.”

A decade ago, the pair walked down the aisle at the Oxfordshire's picturesque Blenheim Palace.

Rochell revealed their little ones all had roles in the ceremony that was inspired by their eldest child.

She told HELLO!: "The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking, 'Why wasn’t I there?'.

"She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do."

Marvin added: "The girls will definitely remember being here for this – and even Blake will look back one day and know he was part of it."

The couple had previously hinted at a wedding renewal with their kids.

Marvin said last year: "It's definitely on the cards.

"We'd love for the kids to see us get married as they weren't here the first time around.

"We're working on it! It will be in July next year.

"We want to do it on the exact 10-year anniversary date."