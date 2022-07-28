Beyonce says she was at her "most creative" during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old superstar is due to release her comeback album 'Renaissance' on Friday (29.07.22) and admitted that creating the record had allowed her to "find escape" during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

She said: "This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker - who has been married to fellow music star Jay-Z since 2008 and has daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with him - went on to thank her family for allowing her the "space" to create the album and gave a special mention to her "beautiful" husband.

In a letter posted to her official website, she said: "I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. this is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you." (sic)

Beyonce concluded the post by dedicating the album to her fans and reminded them that they are all "unique, strong and sexy."

She added: "To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y'all deep, B."(sic)