Amy Grant has been hospitalised following a bike accident.

The 61-year-old singer is said to have suffered a fall while out on a bike ride with a friend but was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time and is in a "stable" condition.

A rep told ETOnline: "Amy was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after taking a fall while out on a bike ride with a friend. She was admitted and stayed overnight in the hospital as a precaution and is staying another night for observation and treatment. She is in a stable condition but decided to stay overnight at the hospital to be extra cautious. "

The news comes just days after the 'That's What Love is For' songstress - who is known as the Queen of Christian Pop - was chosen to be inducted to the Kennedy Center Honours alongside George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 and Tania León.

Back in 2020, Amy spent time in hospital to have open-heart surgery after suffering the rare condition PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return).

Following the operation, she claimed that women tend to "put their health on the back burner" and urged others to express any concerns to a doctor.

She said: "I think women tend to put their health on the back burner. It’s more like, ‘Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.’ All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out!"