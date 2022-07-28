Sharna Burgess "would love" to have more kids.

The 37-year-old dancer welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green - who also has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox - back in June and admitted that she and her partner are "on the same page" when it comes to having more children but joked they would have to buy a school bus if one along.

She said: "We’re both on the same page. It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane. You know, we have three beautiful children in this house and now we’ve got four young kids, and we have that joke of [him buying] a Denali so we could all fit in the same car. If we have one more kid, we’re almost at, like, sprinter van status, you know, or a school bus, as he says, and that’s the truth."

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro went on to explain that she loved being pregnant and "hopes" to have a daughter one day with the former '90210' star but admitted that she will have to "settle" into being a mother before considering it.

She told Us Weekly: "I would love to see if we could hopefully have a daughter but Brian makes boys. … I’m not sure if we’d be able to make a girl! But I don’t know. I’m so in love with this experience that maybe [I’ll do it again], but right now I’m four weeks out. So [I think] let’s just settle into this one and see how [it goes]. Let’s give it a beat!"