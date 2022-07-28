Camila Cabello had a "f****** wild ride" during her time in Fifth Harmony.

The 25-year-old pop star shot to fame back in 2012 as part of the girl group alongside Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui but left the group back in 2016 to pursue a solo career.

However, the 'Havana' hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday (28.07.22) to acknowledge the band's 10th anniversary and send "much love" to her former bandmates.

Alongside a throwback photo, she wrote: "Look at these innocent lil babies. We all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs / inside jokes and a f–kin wild ride. Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony. and thanks to everybody who supported and went so hard for us along the way x."(sic)

Camila's post came just a day after the rest of the girl band - who were formed on the US version of 'The X Factor' but have been on hiatus since 2018 - each took to social media to thank fans as they reached the milestone.

Lauren, 26, tweeted: “It’s the official 10-year anniversary of Fifth

Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and

the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to

this day.

“Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY with my own music. Such an iconic

venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth

Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible

lessons it taught me.”

Thanking their fans - who are called the Harmonizers - she added: “I

feel so blessed to do what I love and I’m so ready for everything to

come. Thank you to the #Harmonizers for staying down for us after all

these years. You all are magic. Thank you for making our dreams come

true together and now individually.”

Normani, also 26, tweeted: "10 years. Forever grateful."

Ally, 29, shared a video compilation of their hits - including 'Work From Home', 'Worth It' and 'Sledgehammer'- and wrote: “To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing. “’m proud of my part and beyond grateful. 7/27.”

Dinah, 25, said: “Ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss. love

y’all always x. (sic)"