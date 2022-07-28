Mary Alice has died at the age of 85.

The actress - who was known for her roles as The Oracle in 'Matrix Revolutions' and as Leticia Bostic on NBC sitcom 'A Different World' - passed away on Wednesday (27.07.22) but a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

An NYPD representative told The Hollywood Reporter: "Alice died in her home in New York City on Wednesday" and a close friend said: "We are all very sad at the loss."

The 'Sparkle' star - whose full name was Mary Alice Smith - also won a Tony award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in the 1987 production of August Wilson’s 'Fences' and tributes to Mary were led by 'First Lady' actress Viola Davis, who played the same role in the play's film adaptation.

Viola wrote on Twitter: "RIP Mary Alice…the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, and inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen."

The former Chicago schoolteacher also received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 1992 and 1993 — winning in the second year — for her supporting turn as grieving mother Marguerite Peck, on the NBC legal drama 'I’ll Fly Away.'

However, she is said to have retired from the industry altogether back in 2005 and made her last appearance in an episode of 'Kojak', and had reprised her role in 'The Matrix' as well as its spin-off video game 'The Matrix Revolutions' two years earlier.