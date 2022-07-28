Billie Piper was rushed to hospital after injuring herself dancing.

The 39-year-old actress was rehearsing for a dance scene in the second series of her self-penned comedy-drama 'I Hate Suzie' - in which her character Suzie Pickles is a celebrity appearing on a fictional version of 'Strictly Come Dancing' - and was said to have been "quite badly hurt" when trying to pick up the steps.

A TV insider said: "It was a case of life imitating art as she found out just how challenging taking part in a contest like this can be. Billie hurt herself quite badly trying to master some challenging moves and it was decided it would be best if she went to hospital to get checked out properly.

The source went on to allege that the former 'Doctor Who' star was "fine" in the end but claimed that the "setback" will have interrupted the shooting schedule.

The insider told The Sun: "In the end she was fine but the setback will have some impact on filming. That will be a double blow for Billie as she’s not just the lead star but also co-created the show."

Back in 2021, the ex-pop singer claimed that she had found inspiration to create the semi-autobiographical show as she came to terms with her "acute anxiety".

She said: "I think I’m just coming to terms with the fact that I actually have quite acute anxiety, and I know I managed that as a kid. Also, nobody was talking about it, so you couldn’t name it, and therefore it can often go unnoticed."