Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want to "expand their family."

The 37-year-old pop star has been engaged to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Orlando, 45, since 2019 and already has two-year-old Daisy Dove with him but the pair are said to be so "in love" and open to the idea of having more children together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Katy and Orlando are very in love and would love to expand their family. are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other. Katy is obsessed with being a mom!"

The claims come just weeks after the 'Hot n Cold' hitmaker - who is currently starring in her own Las Vegas residency - explained that she "loves" being a mother and wants to take her baby on tour with her.

She said: "I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes. I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life.

At the time, Katy added that being a parent had allowed her to have "grown up so much" and that she had been "reborn" as a result of motherhood.

She added: "I have grown up so much. [It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes - and the joy." For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."