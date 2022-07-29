Kristen Bell has urged parents to have a support network.

The 42-year-old actress has been married to 'Armchair Expert' host Dax Shepard, 47, since 2013 and has daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, with him and explained that it can be really "valuable" for parents to pick up the phone and ask for help when they need it.

She told PEOPLE: "Do not be afraid to use your support system has been a really valuable piece of advice for me. It's one thing to know you have friends and family, a neighbor, a cousin, whatever, but it's quite another to pick up the phone when you need something!"

Meanwhile, the 'Frozen' star went on to explain that summer can be a "really hard job" when school is out for summer but revealed that the family are all going camping as part of their vacation and she hopes that it will be a "good end" to the summer.

She said: " I let myself off the hook and I hope to give that feeling to other parents. It's a really hard job. My kids, they love being at home during the summer but I think they are getting antsy to be back in a situation where their brains are challenged and their bodies are challenged at recess and they can talk to their friends.

"We're going to go to Idaho and visit some friends, and our girls love camping and love being in the motorhome. Shockingly, our family does really well in close quarters so I'm hoping that that will be a good summer ender before we go back to school."