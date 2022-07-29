Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly confirmed her marriage is over.

The 'Gone Girl' actress was reported earlier this month to have split from Sebastian Bear-McClard - the father of her 16-month-old son Sylvester - after four years of marriage, and though neither of them have commented on the claims, the 31-year-old beauty has liked a series of tweets about her single status.

One post she gave her approval to read: "Can't believe that little b**** cheated on emrata.(sic)"

And she liked another which asked: "Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata's divorce?"

Emily - who has been pictured without her wedding ring in recent weeks - also liked posts from fashion house Miu Miu where she had modelled for the firm.

One read: "Power can be found in delicacy."

It was previously claimed the 'My Body' author was trying to "stay positive" and focus on her son in the wake of her marriage ending.

A source said recently: "Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive.

"It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."

Emily previously explained how giving birth to her son had taught her to give up "control" and to "trust" herself in order to be happy.

She said: "In some ways, your body is still a tool when you're pregnant and when you're giving birth, like it's a way of getting someone into the world.

"But for me it was more about the trust I had to have for my body that I'd never had. Obviously a big theme in the book ('My Body') is control, and in pregnancy and motherhood, you sort of have to let go of control in order to be happy, and also for your child to be happy."