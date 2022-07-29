Gwyneth Paltrow mistook Hailey Bieber's skincare regime for something "sexual".

The 25-year-old model is a big fan of the "glazed donut" trend but the Goop founder admitted it was something that has passed her by and she initially thought the term was a reference to bedroom antics.

Appearing on Hailey's 'Who's In My Bathroom?' series, Gwyneth was introduced to the Peptide Glazing Fluid from Hailey's own Rhode Skincare range and said: "Glazed donut sounded like, sexual. Does that mean someone wants to lick your face?”

Hailey jokingly replied: “You’re like, ‘What’s this new position everybody’s getting to, the glazed donut?' "

The model then explained it was all about “glazing the skin, glazing the face.”

She added: "I know you’re curious about this glazed donut concept.

"It’s about the look, that sheen, that like, glowy, glazy sheen.

“I don’t want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut."

Although it has been attributed to her, Hailey stressed that she "didn't come up with this concept".

Elsewhere in the interview, the 49-year-old actress - who has Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is now married to Brad Falchuk - admitted she regrets previously being a heavy smoker because it has taken a toll on her appearance.

She said: "I wish I could go back to my 25-year-old self and be like, ‘Can you put the Camel Lights down?’ cause it’s gonna really mess the lips up.

“I was so bad. I was like in the sun with baby oil and smoking."

The 'Iron Man' star also joked about having sex with Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, in a bathroom.

Talking about how she had made 1994 movie 'Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle' with Stephen, Gwyneth said: "It was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. Yeah, it was awesome.”

Hailey responded: “I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story – ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’”

Gwyneth replied: “That would be bad. Or if I, like, f***** your dad in the bathroom?”

Horrified Hailey replied: “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But I’ve had that happen.”

Her guest then exclaimed: “I didn’t! I didn’t!”

Hailey - who is married to Justin Bieber - said: "Well, that's good to know, okay!”