Candace Cameron Bure's daughter has told JoJo Siwa to "grow up".

The former 'Dance Moms' star named the 'Fuller House' actress as the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met after she declined to take a photo with her eight years ago, and now Natasha Bure has weighed in on the row, telling the 19-year-old star there are "bigger issues in the world" than her apparently being snubbed.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Natasha, 23, wrote: "Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience.'

"This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

Natasha recognised that JoJo had been left disappointed by the interaction but insisted her mom is "the most kind, soft-spoken, apologetic, class act" out there and didn't deserve to be branded "rude".

She added: "For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a 'rough experience. There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

Following her TikTok post calling Candace "rude", JoJo elaborated on her "rough experience" with the 46-year-old actress.

She said: "You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her."

But the former Nickelodeon star went on to explain that just because she had a "bad experience", she has now realised that Candace is not "an awful human."

She added: "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

Candace later apologised to JoJo for "breaking her heart" during their encounter.

The 46-year-old star says JoJo said: “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."

Candace claims she has spoken to the former 'Dance Moms' star and cleared the air and they are "all good".

She received a backlash from trolls after the video went viral, and reminded people to be "mindful" of what they say online.

In her own video on Instagram, Candace said: “I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage.

“Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”