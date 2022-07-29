Prince Charles has opened the Commonwealth Games on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The 73-year-old royal travelled to Birmingham on Thursday (28.07.22) with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and during the ceremony to kick off the tournament, he read out the queen's message for the event, which has travelled the globe to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth since it was placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton in October 2021.

Charles said on behalf of his mother: "On October 7 last year, this specially created Baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth. Over the past 294 days, it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation and territory through which it has passed, as it made its way to Birmingham.

"Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries. But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations.

"Tonight, in the words of the founder of the Games, we embark once again on a novel adventure here in Birmingham, a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history. It is a city symbolic of the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth, and one which now welcomes you all in friendship.

"I wish each athlete and team every success. Your hard work and dedication, particularly in recent times, have been an inspiration to all of us. It now gives me the greatest pleasure to declare the 22nd Commonwealth Games open."

Official baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony were Tom Daley, Kim Daybell, Max Whitlock, Galal Yafai, and Alex Danson-Bennett .

The event will see over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete in 280 events across 19 sports until the 8 August.