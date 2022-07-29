Patrick Dempsey, Jack O'Connell and Sarah Gadon have joined the cast of 'Ferrari'.

The trio have joined the starry ensemble for the movie that tells the story of the sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari as Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Penelope Cruz and Gabriel Leone are all set to feature.

Dempsey has been cast as the Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi while O'Connell will portray the British racer Peter Collins.

Michael Mann's movie is set in the summer of 1957 and sees the former racing driver Ferrari (Driver) in crisis with bankruptcy threatening the car company he and his wife Laura (Woodley) built from scratch a decade earlier.

Their fractious marriage struggles with the mourning of one son and the acknowledgement of another and Ferrari decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – the iconic Mille Miglia that takes place across 1,000 miles in Italy.

Mann has penned the script with Troy Kennedy Martin and it is based on Brock Yates' book 'Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine'. The director is also producing via his Moto Productions banner with P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher.

Production on the movie is set to begin in Italy on Monday (01.08.22).

Michael has been determined to make the movie for several years and explained that he likes the balance of real-life drama and the thrill of racing.

The 79-year-old director said: "The real power of this piece is in the emotionally charged lives of these people in complex, extreme circumstances.

"In addition, there is the explosive power and lethal beauty of racing. It has a great drama at its core and that's why 'Ferrari' stayed with me."