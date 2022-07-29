Angie Everhart has denied claims she egged a neighbour's home in a row over noise.

The former Playboy model has been caught up in a dispute over a nearby resident's barking dogs with Christina Savar claiming the pair argued about the issue in a hallway earlier this month with Angie reportedly claiming to have been disturbed in the night by the pooches.

Christina told TMZ.com the next morning she found her front door covered in egg yolk and shells and called in police who spoke to both parties and did not take ay further action.

Angie's representative has insisted the model was not behind the alleged egging, telling TMZ: "Obviously she had nothing to do with this, which is why police didn't even file a report. Angie would never do anything to set a bad example for her son. This woman was served an eviction notice today by the building, because she has had problems consistently with many of the neighbours."

The rep added in a statement to New York Post gossip column Page Six: "Angie had COVID and the dogs of her neighbour never stopped barking from morning to night."

Christina told TMZ she is now thinking of moving out of the building.

Angie has an 11-year-old son Kayden with her former partner Chad Stansbury. She is best known for her modelling work in the 1990s with notable shoots for Sports Illustrated and Playboy.

She later moved into movies starring in films such as 'Last Action Hero' with Arnold Schwarzenegger, 'Denial' and 'Another 9 and a Half Weeks'.