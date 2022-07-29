JoJo Siwa has insisted Candace Cameron Bure “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” when they recently spoke on the phone.

The 19-year-old social media star recently caused a sensation when she labelled the 'Full House' star the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met after she snubbed her request for a photo and earlier this week, the 46-year-old actress apologised for "breaking [the] heart" of the dancer in their past interaction and revealed they had been in contact to discuss what had happened.

Candace explained JoJo had told her: "You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."

But the former 'Dance Moms' star insisted that wasn't the full story and the reason why she was "really, really upset" was because Candace had taken pictures with other children.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six: “We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video].

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that...

“When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me."

But JoJo insisted it was a "positive call" with the former 'View' co-host.

She said: “We had about a 10-minute conversation, and it was sweet. She apologised, and we talked. It was cool. It was nice.”

Despite the sensation her original TikTok video caused, JoJo doesn't appear to have any regrets.

She said: “I was being honest, and that’s something that I’ve always done and will always do."