Police visited Shanna Moakler's home after a "domestic disturbance" was reported on Thursday (28.07.22).

Cops paid a visit the 47-year-old model - who has Atiana, 23, with former boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya, and Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker - at her San Fernando Valley house after receiving a 911 call from one of Shanna's daughters, who alleged her mom's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, had been yelling at her.

According to TMZ, officers spoke to Shanna and Matthew - who had both answered the door wearing "skimpy clothes" - separately and they both told the same story, insisting there had been no disturbance or fighting, and the police noted there was nothing broken in the house or any marks on either of their bodies.

Sources didn't specify which of Shanna's daughters had called police, but they were not at the house at the time.

Earlier this week, Matthew was charged with misdemeanour domestic violence, battery and vandalism in connection with an alleged fight with Shanna in February.

However, the former beauty queen wants the charges against the 29-year-old actor to be dropped.

She said: "I'm not pressing charges, I'm hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well. I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough. We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."

Matthew is "praying" the charges are dropped because he is "an admirable person" and has been left "saddened and disgusted" with the way he has been portrayed.

He said: "I haven’t even spoken or made a comment because I am so saddened and disgusted with the narrative the media has portrayed me as. I pray that the city of LA allows me to show them they made the right choice on dropping all charges against me. I am an admirable person, an amazing son, and a very respectable and loving partner."

In late February, Matthew posted an expletive-laden video - which has since been deleted - on Shanna's account and shortly afterwards, the 'Murder Party' star was arrested for felony domestic violence.

He ranted: “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f****** specimen of a f****** human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f****** people the whole entire time in our relationship, that’s the truth: That’s the whole f****** truth and I didn’t say a goddamn f****** thing.”