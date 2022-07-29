Kourtney Kardashian always brushes her brows and curls her lashes before leaving the house.

The 43-year-old reality star shared her "light make-up" routine via her team on her Poosh blog but admitted that leaving the house without perfecting her eyebrows and eyelashes is "non-negotiable."

The blog post read: "Kourt’s hair dries naturally straight, so she doesn’t ever use hot tools unless she’s having her hair done. She also uses a hair towel turban to help protect her strands. Now for the very light makeup routine. First things first, Kourt never leaves the house without brushing her brows and curling her lashes. This is a non-negotiable for her."

The former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star - who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker but has kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick - was sharing the routines from her "non-glam" days and, according to the blog post, finishes things up with a "dash of makeup" and a touch of bronzer on her eyelids.

The post added: "When we say non-glam, we’re referring to the days she doesn’t have her hair and makeup squad. Other than that, her life is always slightly glamourous because it’s Kourt and pretty damn fabulous.

"And then for just a dash of makeup, it’s concealer (or a light application of foundation) and bronzer—that’s it. Then she uses bronzer on her eyelids for some definition for the most no-makeup-makeup look. To maintain a natural look with minimal makeup, Kourt uses a face stamper once a month."