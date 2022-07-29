Joey King: Every woman should shave their head at least once

Joey King thinks that "every woman" should shave their head at least once.

The 22-year-old actress went bald for her roles in 'The Act', 'Wish I Was Here' and 'The Dark Knight Rises ' and claimed that she had "never been more in tune" with her own beauty than when she shaved her hair off.

She said: "I would absolutely do it again. I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn't hide behind my hair."

The 'Kissing Booth' star went on to explain that while she was often "made fun of" for sporting the shorn look, it actually led to a confidence boost and she felt "very powerful."

She told Allure: "A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back. People like to insert themselves in other people's business when it doesn't actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I'm doing fine."

Joey also explained that in recent months she had made a spur-of-the-moment decision to dye her hair blonde before changing things up for blue locks and eventually shaving her head once more.

She added: "A little over a month ago, I decided, 'Screw it, I'm going to go blonde' And then after I was blonde for a little while, before I shaved my head, I got this crazy idea and I just went to the store, got a box of blue hair dye, and my sister dyed my hair blue for me. And then I had my future brother-in-law, just on a whim, cut my bangs for me"

