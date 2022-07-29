Mattell has relaunched the After 5 Barbie doll.

The toy company behind the iconic Barbie franchise initially launched the red-headed doll in her "classy and sophisticated" outfit back in 1962 and a re-production of the model has been released as she approaches her 60thanniversary.

Barbie Signature Lead Designer Bill Greening said: "After 5 is such an iconic Barbie outfit from her early years. It’s classy and sophisticated and chic in a clean black and white pallet. It looks like a fashion that you might have seen on Paris runways of that era."

In the ensemble, Barbie wears a black and white princess-style dress with a double-breasted, buttoned bodice and her signature ponytail style from the time is completed with a broad-brimmed picture hat.

The Barbie company wrote on Instagram: "Timeless charm. Barbie celebrates the iconic After 5 #Barbie doll with a gorgeous Silkstone reproduction of the original from 1962, complete with princess-style dress, organza portrait collar, titian ponytail, and chic vintage accessories."

The Barbie After 5 Silkstone Doll. A Mattel Creations Exclusive, this Gold Label doll is available at Mattel Creations for $75.00, with a limit of three orders per person.

News of the re-release comes shortly after the re-launch of Francie - who was the first African American doll to have been created by the doll company back in 1962 - was announced.

Fashion designer Vera Wang and legendary sitcom actress Lucille Ball also joined the Signtaure Collection which is said to "celebrate visionaries whose incredible contributions have helped shape and impact culture."

What's more, former 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox made also made history when she became the first transgender person to be honoured as a doll as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.