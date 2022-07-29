Dylan O'Brien thinks Taylor Swift has a bright future in Hollywood as a movie director.

The actor worked with Taylor by starring in 'All Too Well: The Short Film' which the pop star directed herself and he is adamant she could have a successful career behind the camera if she ever wanted to take a break from music.

He told Etonline.com: "She would make a really, really good director. If it's something that her heart's in, Taylor can do whatever she wants. She could easily direct a feature and it'd be something I'd sign up for, for sure."

The short film was an extended music video for the 10 minute version of Taylor's song 'All Too Well' and Dylan starred opposite 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink.

The project landed five nominations for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards and Dylan has revealed Taylor broke the good news to the actors herself.

He explained: "She's just so genuine. She sent us the news first thing in the morning. She's genuinely just someone who's so involved and just proud of her work and is so grateful for any accomplishment or recognition for something that she just poured herself into. Talk about a special human."

Dylan is also hoping the nominations mean he will get an invitation to the ceremony on August 28 at New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark.

He added: "I would love to go to the VMAs. It's been a while."

'All Too Well: The Short Film' landed nods for Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.