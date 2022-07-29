Cara Delevingne admitted people find her "a bit odd".

The 29-year-old model-and-actress attended the Billboard Music Awards with Megan Thee Stallion in May and footage from the event went viral after she suddenly appeared when the 27-year-old rapper was posing on the red carpet to throw the train from her pal's dress in the air and she was later spotted lying on the floor taking photos of a group including the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker, Doja Cat, and Fat Joe.

Cara insisted there was nothing out of the ordinary about her behaviour and she doesn't feel any "shame" over the attention her antics attracted.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show', host Jimmy Fallon asked Cara about the night and she said: “I was in Vegas with friends, I really wanted to see [Megan] play and she asked me to come along with her.

“I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play. She had a speech she was going to do because she was winning an award, so I was helping her run her lines.

“I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here.'"

Discussing why she was lying down taking photos of Megan and her friends, Cara added: “That’s what I do. I was just really excited…I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

And of the video of her throwing the material from Megan's dress around, the 'Carnival Row' star insisted she was just being a "hype woman" for her friend.

She said: “I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ I was hyping her up, being a hype woman.”