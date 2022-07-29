Instagram is halting their controversial revamp.

The social media platform - which was known for photo sharing - is pausing it’s pivot to increased video and recommended content after an outpouring of discontent from users, including some its most famous faces, such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen.

After they met with a wave of complaints about not seeing enough of their friends' posts, Instagram’s parent company, Meta - which also run messaging service WhatsApp and Facebook - said they wanted to “take the time” to get the changes right.

The changes were perceived as a response to the competition from the popular video-sharing, TikTok, which according to data from Sensor Tower, a digital analytics company has been downloaded more than 3 billion times internationally, which is the first app not owned and operated by Meta to reach this milestone.

Adam Mosseri, the app’s boss told the Verge: "I'm glad we took a risk - if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough," he said.

="But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we've learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we're going to work through that."

Previous to this statement, Adam released a video on social media explaining the rationale behind the changes to their feeds.

Chrissy Teigen responded by claiming people “don’t wanna make videos” while sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared “Make Instagram Instagram Again” infographics to their Instagram Stories.

A Meta spokesperson told BBC News: "Based on our findings and community feedback, we're pausing the full-screen test on Instagram so we can explore other options, and we're temporarily decreasing the number of recommendations you see in your feed so we can improve the quality of your experience.

"We recognise that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right."