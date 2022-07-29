'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' has been delayed by more than a month due to “critical” issues.

Fatshark has confirmed that the first-person shooter game will now arrive on PC on November 30, with Xbox Series X|S versions coming later.

It was originally set to arrive last year, but was then given a release date of September 13, 2022.

In a Twitter statement, the developer said: “Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making.

“Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

They require “more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems."

Adding that it's “critical to making sure we have the best possible experience.”

The beta versions of 'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide', however, will be ready “soon”.