Desmond Llewelyn's James Bond archive has sold for $15,000.

The late actor - who portrayed gadget expert Q in 17 films from 1963 to 1999 - had amassed a number of souvenirs from the film series as the franchise's longest-serving star, and his collection went under the hammer at Nate D. Sanders Auctions on Thursday (28.07.22) night, with the lot ultimately selling for $3,000 more than the starting bid of $12,000.

The collection included nine annotated screenplays, call sheets, and a photo book from 'Tomorrow Never Dies'

The revised shooting scripts up for auction were said to be in “very good condition” and included screenplays for ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ and ‘Octopussy’.

The custom leather bound photo book for '’Tomorrow Never Dies’ was prepared for the cast of the film.

A description says: “Made to pay tribute to Albert R Broccoli (producer), book contains approximately 44 tissue-guarded glossy photos of cast and crew. Photos vary in size but measure approximately 8'' x 10''. Book measures 13'' x 12.75''. Some photos out of order and light wear, else near fine.”

Also in the lot are “approximately nine call sheets for various James Bond films” and a letter “granting Llewelyn permission to carry a prop James Bond briefcase containing high-tech gadgets to be used for promotion of the film ‘Octopussy’.”

A copy of Llewelyn’s biography is also included.

The actor was killed on 19 December 1999 at the age of 85, when he was driving alone to a book signing event.

His Renault Mégane collided head-on with a Fiat Bravo on the A27 near the village of Berwick, East Sussex.

Llewelyn sustained massive internal injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Eastbourne District General Hospital, where he died soon afterwards.

The driver of the Fiat, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured but survived, and a woman in her thirties also in the car and suffered minor injuries.