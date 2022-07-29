Ariana Grande is too busy working on the new 'Wicked' movie to start work on a new album.

The pop star's last release was 2020's 'Positions' and she's admitted she didn't feel ready to start work on another straight away so she's thrown herself into other projects including playing Glinda in the film adaptation of the hit stage musical which is taking up all her time at the moment.

During a question and answer session with fans for her r.e.m. beauty make-up line, Ariana was asked when her next album will be released and she replied: "The truth is, I have not began an album. I know through the grapevine you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department, but after 'Positions' I was not ready to start another album yet so I have not begun another album ...

"But aside from that ... that was around the time I started hearing murmurs about a 'Wicked' (movie) audition coming soon so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting 'The Voice' so I was like shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came ... "

Ariana said she threw herself into preparations because she was so determined to land the part - and she's now focusing all her efforts on making the movie a success.

She added: "I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and still have so much to learn and I want to be in prime condition ... and now thank goodness the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role which I've adored since I was 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me.

"Every minute every ounce of my time, my soul my everything so my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying (sic) work at the moment. And this (REM Beauty) is a part of it ... but yeah I'm spending all of my time with Glinda. I was just not ready (to make a new album)."

The "Wicked' movie is slated for release in 2024.