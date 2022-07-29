Lamar Odom has reportedly been locked out of his social media accounts after changing his management company.

The former basketball player is believed to have switched representatives on July 19 and asked to be given the passwords to his pages on sites including Instagram and Twitter - however, TMZ.com reports Lamar has yet to receive the information and remains unable to access his accounts.

Sources tell the site Lamar has a number of deals including tie-ins with hotels, restaurants and clothing companies which require him to share posts on social media and he's said to be losing around $8,000 for every missed post.

The website reports Lamar is working with a team specialising in intellectual property law in a bid to regain access to his pages as well as dealing with representatives for social media sites like TikTok and Twitter.

The news comes after Lamar opened up about the news his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian is set to have another baby with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe is expecting a child via surrogate even though she's no longer dating Tristan, father of her four-year-old daughter True, and Lamar has joked she could have come to him.

In footage shared by The New York Post's Page Six column, Lamar laughed: “They’re going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that."

The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to reality star Khloe, 38, from 2009 until 2016. They tied the knot after only one month of dating, but the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star first filed for divorce in 2013, only to put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover. Their divorce was eventually finalised in 2016.