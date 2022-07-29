Will Smith has issued a grovelling apology to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars.

The actor, 53, also claimed the 57-year-old comic has not yet forgiven him for the attack at this year’s Academy Awards after he “reached out”.

Smith said in an Instagram video posted Friday (29.07.22) he was “fogged out” and “fuzzy” at the time of the slap, which was why he didn’t say sorry to Chris at the time.

He added in a question and answer session which he said was filled with “fair” questions from fans: “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you.

“My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He also apologized to Rock’s mother and entire family, saying: “I just didn’t realise how many people got hurt in that moment, so I want to apologise to Chris's mother. I want to apologise.”

Smith insisted his wife Jada, 50, did not instruct him to slap Rock, adding he takes full responsibility for what happened.

He said he instead chose to slap the stand-up based on their “history”.

Smith said: “I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment.

“I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.

“There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Oscars award presenter Rock had joked Jada looked like “GI Jane” due to her shaven head, with many speculating Smith took offence as she had recently revealed she has cut her hair to cover up her alopecia.

Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock, then twice howled after he returned to his seat: “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth.”

When he later picked up his Best Actor trophy for his role in ‘King Richard’ the same night he failed to apologise to Rock.

Smith went on: “I made a choice of my own from my own experiences from my history with Chris.

“Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community. It’s like, I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment… disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down so it hurts.

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me, and the work I am trying to do is I am deeply remorseful.

“And I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***.

“I would say to those people I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world.

“And, you know, if you hang on I promise we'll be able to be friends again,' he said to the fans he had let down.”